Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 28 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 73 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 15th in the majors with 108 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Steven Matz (0-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Matz has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Jake Woodford John Brebbia 4/26/2023 Giants - Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants - Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels - Home Steven Matz Griffin Canning

