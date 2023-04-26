After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .250.
  • Nootbaar has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • DeSclafani (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
