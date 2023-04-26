Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .267 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), with more than one hit six times (26.1%).
- He has homered in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.