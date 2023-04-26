Tyler O'Neill -- batting .242 with four doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .264 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 68.2% of his games this season (15 of 22), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (36.4%), including three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • DeSclafani (1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 48th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
