Willson Contreras -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .260 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits eight times (34.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • DeSclafani (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
