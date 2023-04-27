On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .267 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Edman has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.1% of those games.

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (17.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings