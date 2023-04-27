On Thursday, Tyler O'Neill (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.

In 23 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings