Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .263 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (eight of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.3 per game).
- Webb (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
