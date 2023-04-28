James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) will square off with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, April 28. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Cardinals have +120 odds to upset. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (2-2, 3.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 24 times and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+310) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

