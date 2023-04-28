Lars Nootbaar -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • This year, Nootbaar has recorded at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • May makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8).
