Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.
- This year, Nootbaar has recorded at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- May makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8).
