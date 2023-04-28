Lars Nootbaar -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.

This year, Nootbaar has recorded at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

