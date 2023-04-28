The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 24 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .289 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 18 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In five games this season, he has gone deep (20.8%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • May makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
