Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .407, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .510.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (36.0%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has an RBI in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (44.0%), including five games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings