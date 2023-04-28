On Friday, Willson Contreras (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .263 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of them.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In eight games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

