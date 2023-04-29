The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (four of six), with at least two hits three times (50.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 9.5% of his plate appearances.

DeJong has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

