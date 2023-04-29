The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (four of six), with at least two hits three times (50.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 9.5% of his plate appearances.
  • DeJong has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.32), eighth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.