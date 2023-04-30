Max Muncy will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) on Sunday, April 30, when they clash with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) at Dodger Stadium at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. A 10-run total has been set in this game.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-3, 6.58 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 9-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +340 - 2nd

