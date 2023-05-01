Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Monday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs, and MacKenzie Gore getting the call for the Nationals.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for May 1.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Denyi Reyes (0-0) for the game between the teams Monday.

ATL: Strider NYM: Reyes 5 (30 IP) Games/IP 5 (6.1 IP) 1.80 ERA 0.00 14.7 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 NYM Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Guardians at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (1-2) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Domingo German (2-2) when the clubs play Monday.

CLE: Quantrill NYY: Germán 5 (25 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 5.40 ERA 5.54 5.4 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Smyly (2-1) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will look to Gore (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

CHC: Smyly WSH: Gore 5 (28 IP) Games/IP 5 (27 IP) 3.21 ERA 3.00 8.7 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals

CHC Odds to Win: -140

-140 WSH Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (2-3) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber (1-4) when the clubs meet on Monday.

TOR: Berrios BOS: Kluber 5 (28.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (24 IP) 4.71 ERA 6.75 9.4 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 10 runs

Giants at Astros Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Luis Garcia (2-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.

SF: Stripling HOU: Garcia 5 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (27 IP) 6.89 ERA 4.00 8.0 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -185

-185 SF Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (0-1) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (0-4) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

CIN: Weaver SD: Snell 2 (11.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (23 IP) 7.71 ERA 5.87 12.3 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -225

-225 CIN Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (2-1) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (0-0) for the game between the clubs Monday.

PHI: Walker LAD: Gonsolin 5 (25.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (3.1 IP) 4.97 ERA 0.00 8.2 K/9 2.7

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 PHI Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

