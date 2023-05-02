Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 32 total home runs.

St. Louis is 13th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are sixth in the majors with a .261 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (123 total runs).

The Cardinals are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.451).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this year, Matz does not have a quality start.

Matz will try to pick up his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Giants L 7-3 Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels - Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Shohei Ohtani 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Woodford Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen

