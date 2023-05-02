Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Mariners Apr. 21 5.1 4 4 4 7 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 15 5.2 3 2 2 6 5 at Rockies Apr. 10 5.2 9 6 6 4 2 vs. Braves Apr. 4 5.1 10 4 4 7 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 10 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (33 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.405/.509 so far this season.

Goldschmidt has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has recorded 23 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.357/.477 on the season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Giants Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.361/.541 on the year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 28 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashing .259/.325/.519 so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-4 3 1 1 5

