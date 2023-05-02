The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.140 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is hitting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Arenado has had a hit in 19 of 28 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits seven times (25.0%).
  • In 28 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In nine games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Sandoval (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.