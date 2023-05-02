Paul DeJong -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .348.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 42.9% of those games.

He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, DeJong has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 7 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings