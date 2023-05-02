The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Curry, in his previous game (April 30 win against the Kings) posted 50 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Below, we dig into Curry's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.4 32.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 43.5 41.8 42.5 PR 37.5 35.5 37.2 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

He's made 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Curry's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Lakers allow 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

