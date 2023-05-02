Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Lakers sport a 40-39-3 ATS record this season compared to the 39-42-1 mark from the Warriors.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 21-19-1 against the spread compared to the 12-18-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State is allowing 117.1 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on offense, putting up 118.9 points per game (second-best).
- With 29.8 dimes per game, the Warriors rank best in the league in the category.
- The Warriors are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in three-pointers (16.6 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.5%).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers (accounting for 61.5% of the team's baskets) and 47.9% from beyond the arc (38.5%).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is sixth in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points allowed (116.6).
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.
