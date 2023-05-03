Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .231 with a double, two home runs and 18 walks.
- This year, Nootbaar has posted at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 1.85 ERA ranks sixth, .824 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
