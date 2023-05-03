The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.509) and OPS (.909) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last games.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (34.5%).

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored in 12 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings