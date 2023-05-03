Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 15 of 28 games this season (53.6%), including nine multi-hit games (32.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.82 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (4-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
