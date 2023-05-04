Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) and the Los Angeles Angels (17-14) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on May 4.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has a record of 6-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored 128 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

