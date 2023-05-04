Cardinals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) and the Los Angeles Angels (17-14) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on May 4.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Angels Player Props
|Cardinals vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Angels Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 6-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has scored 128 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Dustin May
|April 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Jake Woodford vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 2
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Steven Matz vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 3
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs -
|May 4
|Angels
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
|May 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs TBA
