Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 4 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Angels.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .244.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.

In 30 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (23.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (13.3%).

He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings