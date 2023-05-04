The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.496) and OPS (.891) this season.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 30 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings