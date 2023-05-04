Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .265 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (34.5%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 10 games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.82 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
