Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) will host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (13-17) at Busch Stadium on Friday, May 5, with a start time of 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +185 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.34 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' matchup versus the Tigers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Tommy Edman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 69.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado - - - 0.5 (+115)

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado - - - 0.5 (+115)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Cardinals Futures Odds

