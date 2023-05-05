The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and giving up 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.

These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 25.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5 Derrick White 11.5 -125 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jayson Tatum or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.