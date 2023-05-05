How to Watch College Softball Streaming Live - Friday, May 5
Need more college softball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA softball schedule on Friday, May 5 includes nine games that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream every pitch, see the article below.
College Softball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Maryland at Illinois Softball
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch New Mexico at UNLV Softball
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Softball
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Iowa at Wisconsin Softball
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Arizona State at Oregon State Softball
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Boise State at Fresno State Softball
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Utah at Oregon Softball
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch California at Arizona Softball
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Washington at Stanford Softball
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
