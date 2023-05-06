Javier Baez takes a two-game homer streak into the Detroit Tigers' (14-17) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals and Spencer Turnbull (1-4) for the Tigers.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (1-4, 6.84 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

The last time the 41-year-old righty pitched was on Sunday, Oct. 2, throwing 4 2/3 innings as the starter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He pitched to a 3.71 ERA while striking out 6.7 batters per nine innings with a record of 11-12 last season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Turnbull

The Tigers are sending Turnbull (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 26 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.84, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.

So far this season, Turnbull has not registered a quality start.

Turnbull enters the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

