The Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Kevin Streelman is currently in second place with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Kevin Streelman at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Streelman has finished below par eight times and posted 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Streelman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Streelman has had an average finish of 41st.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Streelman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -4 280 0 16 1 1 $995,749

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Streelman's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times and the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 20th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Streelman last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The average course Streelman has played in the past year has been 272 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was rather mediocre on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.1 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 58th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Streelman was better than just 20% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Streelman recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Streelman had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Streelman's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the field average of five.

In that most recent outing, Streelman's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Streelman finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Streelman carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Streelman Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.