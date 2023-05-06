Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .278 with a double, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has two doubles, two home runs and 18 walks while batting .277.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of them.
- In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.4 per game).
- Turnbull (1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
