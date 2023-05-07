How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB action with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- St. Louis is 14th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.258).
- St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (144 total).
- The Cardinals are 11th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-worst WHIP (1.472).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Matz (0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Matz has not registered a quality start so far this season.
- Matz is looking to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Alex Faedo
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Sale
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Corey Kluber
