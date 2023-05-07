How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.
- The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).
- Boston cedes 110.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 112.4 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better at home this year, making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers average 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they allow 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (112.3).
- In 2022-23 Philadelphia is allowing 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).
- This year the 76ers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Blake Griffin
|Questionable
|Back
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
