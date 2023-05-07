On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 26 hits, batting .263 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (40.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (20.0%).

In eight of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

