Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Sunday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, listing them -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+125).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 8-16-24 in overtime contests as part of a 47-21-14 overall record.
- Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-4-7 record).
- The Stars are 44-7-7 in the 58 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 95 points).
- In the 27 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 15-5-7.
- In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-11-7 (69 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have posted a record of 11-8-19 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 46-28-8.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Kraken have scored three or more goals 60 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (49-7-4).
- This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.