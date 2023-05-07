The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .255 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In 15.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Faedo starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
