The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+125).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -155 +125 - - - - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in St. Louis' past five contests has been 8.5, a streak in which the Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (16.7%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 35 games with a total.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-13 5-11 8-7 3-16 8-19 3-4

