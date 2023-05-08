Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who is expected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 42 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 156 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.458 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (1-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Corey Kluber 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Tanner Houck

