The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .297 with two doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • Nootbaar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .455.
  • Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (33.3%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.18 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
