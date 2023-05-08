The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .256.

Contreras has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

