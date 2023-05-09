Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (17-18) and the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 9.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Jack Flaherty (2-4) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been victorious in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (159 total, 4.4 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule