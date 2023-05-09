The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will go head to head in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per contest (third in league).

These teams score 233.1 points per game between them, 19.6 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams allow 222.3 points per game combined, 8.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4 Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.