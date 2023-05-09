The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 edge in the series. The Stars are favored (-140) against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 41-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 52 times, and won 24, or 46.2%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 19-13, a 59.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

