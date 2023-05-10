The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .236 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Carlson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer in his last outings.

In 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%) Carlson has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.7%).

In 28 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Carlson has had an RBI in eight games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings