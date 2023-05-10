After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has two doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).

He has homered in three games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (34.8%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

