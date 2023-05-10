On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.552) and total hits (44) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (36.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (41.7%), including six multi-run games (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings